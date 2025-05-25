Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cencora were worth $20,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,859,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,542,000 after acquiring an additional 78,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,007,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,058,000 after acquiring an additional 125,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,471,000 after acquiring an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,757,000 after acquiring an additional 550,246 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,249.24. This represents a 9.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at $13,022,850. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,369,767 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $292.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.13. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.18.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

