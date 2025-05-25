Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,293,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Kirby by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,565,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $165,650,000 after acquiring an additional 581,215 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kirby by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 876,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,712,000 after acquiring an additional 359,770 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 848.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after acquiring an additional 352,144 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 11,498.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 194,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 192,831 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $107.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.23. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $132.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $785.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.