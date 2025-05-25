Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,831 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in RB Global were worth $18,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RB Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $213,920.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,302.32. The trade was a 12.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,535,617.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,521,323.89. This represents a 12.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,867,745. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBA

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $107.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.78. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.