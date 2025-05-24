Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $387,000.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total value of $387,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,092,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,695,021.25. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Walmart stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.16 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.90. The stock has a market cap of $772.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.94.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

