Insider Selling: Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Sells 9,926 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $287,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,482. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Artivion Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $28.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,432.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.81 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AORT shares. Citizens Jmp raised Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artivion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Artivion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Artivion by 346.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 54,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Artivion by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 78,120 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Artivion by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Artivion

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.