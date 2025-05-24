Cynthia W. Williams Sells 47,457 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) CEO Cynthia W. Williams sold 47,457 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $186,980.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,109.86. This trade represents a 59.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Funko Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $213.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $190.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.96 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. Funko’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Funko to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

