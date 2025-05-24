Vident Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.