USS Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 659,368 Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 659,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 7,238.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $5.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

Shares of GRAB opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of -247.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

