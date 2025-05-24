Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $710,000 Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,726,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,920,000 after purchasing an additional 89,011 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 488,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 48,419 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,498,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,295,000 after purchasing an additional 784,906 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:PAAS opened at $24.12 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

