USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,941 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,720,000 after acquiring an additional 360,592 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,948,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,918,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,514.57. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:FE opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $44.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.68%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.