Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.26 and traded as low as $8.56. Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 181,516 shares traded.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 0.7%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Royce Micro-Cap Trust

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 43,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $359,232.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $6,639,440.70. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 40,267 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 36,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 98,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

