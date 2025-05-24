Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $21.31 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,316 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of FMC worth $21,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FMC from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.46.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,980. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.70 million. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.55%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

