Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 492.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,599,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 2,631.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,620,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,617 shares during the period. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,105,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Price Performance

Shares of TIGR opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. UP Fintech had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TIGR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UP Fintech Profile

(Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

