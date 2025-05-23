Waverly Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,864,000. Sophron Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,051,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $260.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.87.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

