Top Hotel Stocks To Consider – May 22nd

Booking, Kraft Heinz, Las Vegas Sands, Carnival Co. &, and Hilton Worldwide are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or franchise hotels and resorts. By buying these shares, investors gain exposure to the hospitality industry, whose performance is driven by factors like travel demand, economic conditions, and consumer spending. Returns on hotel stocks often hinge on metrics such as occupancy rates, average daily room rates and global tourism trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded up $20.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5,313.99. 48,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,834. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,379.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,791.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,891.27.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

KHC traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.40. 7,537,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,779,847. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

LVS traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.13. 3,524,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,101,456. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.22. 6,302,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,413,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.72. 545,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,429. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.52. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $194.93 and a 52-week high of $275.22.

