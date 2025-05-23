Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 78,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

TFLO opened at $50.61 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

