Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 708.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $73.06 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

