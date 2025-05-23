Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) COO Sells $24,694,489.92 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $287.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.99. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.