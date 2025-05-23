Helium Advisors LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Helium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. Sirius XM makes up approximately 1.4% of Helium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 117,468,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,284,000 after purchasing an additional 154,765 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,269,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,747,000 after buying an additional 317,289 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,535,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,218,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,571,000 after buying an additional 150,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.56%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

