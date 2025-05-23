Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Joshua Isner Sells 9,905 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) President Joshua Isner sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.03, for a total value of $7,310,187.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 298,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,530,006.27. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Joshua Isner sold 9,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.31, for a total value of $6,149,790.00.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $723.75 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.52 and a 1-year high of $748.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $599.42 and its 200 day moving average is $601.88. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.02, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Northcoast Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

