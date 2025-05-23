Vise Technologies Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10,037.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,330,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,514,000 after buying an additional 3,297,648 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6,181.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,713,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,322,000 after buying an additional 2,670,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,098,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,396,000 after buying an additional 1,333,809 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,701,000 after buying an additional 853,963 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,751,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.10. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $99.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

