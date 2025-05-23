Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,602 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $110,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in CubeSmart by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.00.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $273.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CubeSmart

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.