Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.05.

ISRG stock opened at $542.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $510.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.67. The stock has a market cap of $194.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.66, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.15 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $16,865,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

