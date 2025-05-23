Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 486,196 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 262.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 671,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486,196 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 125,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 96,134 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 50,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 40,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 704.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

