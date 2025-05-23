Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,019 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $62,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,203,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $3,092,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.57.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8%

HON opened at $223.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.