Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $83.65 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $83,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,981.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,093. This represents a 87.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total value of $282,299.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,251.68. This trade represents a 10.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock worth $16,865,621 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of ISRG opened at $542.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.15 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $194.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.66, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.05.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

