Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 7,505 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,153 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 5,873 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 37,075 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eric Shroff sold 562 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $77,651.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,294.90. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,960.28. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,278 shares of company stock worth $12,745,859. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.59.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $99.71 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

