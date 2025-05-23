Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 139 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $602.19 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $648.76. The firm has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $594.88.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

