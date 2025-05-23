Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,956,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,520,000 after acquiring an additional 298,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,035,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,045,000 after purchasing an additional 235,504 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $455,550,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,751,000 after purchasing an additional 353,468 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.31 and its 200-day moving average is $89.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

