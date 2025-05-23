Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 27,469 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,469 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $78,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $230.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.12 and a 200-day moving average of $191.16. The company has a market cap of $245.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $237.30.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

