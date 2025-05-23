Helium Advisors LLC Takes $608,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Helium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $194.92 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.03 and a 200-day moving average of $196.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

