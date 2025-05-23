Mittelman Wealth Management Has $12.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mittelman Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,127 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 11.6% of Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $55.45.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

