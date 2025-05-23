Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Benchmark upped their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,299.29.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,341.91 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,379.98. The stock has a market cap of $173.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4,807.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4,895.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $20.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

