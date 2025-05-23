Wick Capital Partners LLC Buys 86 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wick Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $394.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.81 and its 200-day moving average is $388.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.