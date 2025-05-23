Navalign LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Navalign LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,270,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,483,558,000 after buying an additional 259,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,979,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,952,341,000 after buying an additional 245,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,842,954,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,745,960,000 after buying an additional 993,833 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,035,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,242,793,000 after buying an additional 323,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho set a $280.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $223.74 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.65 and a 200-day moving average of $245.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.