Promising Gold Stocks To Follow Now – May 20th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Newmont, Agnico Eagle Mines, and Kinross Gold are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies involved in the mining, exploration or trading of gold. Their value tends to track movements in the price of gold, offering investors a way to gain exposure to the precious‐metal market while also carrying company‐specific risks such as production costs, regulatory changes and operational challenges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.61. 17,571,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,288,826. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,566,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,614,756. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $308.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NYSE:NEM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,388,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,981,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. Newmont has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.92. 1,997,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.69. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $63.01 and a 1 year high of $126.75.

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,093,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,180,356. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64.

