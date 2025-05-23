Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $3.38 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after buying an additional 10,807,527 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. The firm has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

