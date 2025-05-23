Wick Capital Partners LLC Invests $209,000 in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI)

Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.64% of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 5,590.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 792,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after buying an additional 778,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,740,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,292,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,901,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,764,000.

Get Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF alerts:

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BALI stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Increases Dividend

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2059 per share. This is a positive change from Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.