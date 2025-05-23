iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,261,000 after buying an additional 3,500,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

