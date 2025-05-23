Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 32,631 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,524,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $169.18 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.35.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.