Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $303.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $211.54 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.56.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.