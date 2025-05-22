TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Price Target Raised to $34.00

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TWFG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TWFG from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TWFG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on TWFG from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TWFG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

TWFG opened at $35.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08. TWFG has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 122.61, a current ratio of 122.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TWFG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TWFG by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 99,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 65,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TWFG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TWFG by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 32,382 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TWFG by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,854,000 after acquiring an additional 415,159 shares during the last quarter.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

