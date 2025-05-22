Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $425.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 971.50% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.80) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 585,950 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3,767.2% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 742,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 723,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

