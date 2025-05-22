HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ PYXS opened at $1.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $5.39.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 140,498 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

