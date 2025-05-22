JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $287.00 to $327.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BURL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.27.

BURL stock opened at $258.07 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $181.87 and a 52-week high of $298.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at $16,797,239.64. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total transaction of $45,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,746.54. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

