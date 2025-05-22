The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target Raised to $170.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on THG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG opened at $166.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.44. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $119.66 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Insider Activity

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $1,753,631.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,942.40. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $35,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,749,892.78. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,027 shares of company stock worth $1,841,309 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,928,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,340,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 907,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,905,000 after purchasing an additional 282,233 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,217,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 270,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 346,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,235,000 after buying an additional 216,427 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.