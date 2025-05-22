Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

HNRG has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hallador Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hallador Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNRG

Hallador Energy Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $833.73 million, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $117.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. Research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hallador Energy news, Director David C. Hardie sold 97,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,863,794.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,645.45. This trade represents a 41.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,883,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 173,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 65,652 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 4,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,097,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,433 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 181,935 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.