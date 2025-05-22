Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ASR stock opened at $345.31 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $352.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($0.03). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $430.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $24.585 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.60. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

