HC Wainwright Boosts Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Price Target to $9.00

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $2.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.42.
About Armata Pharmaceuticals
