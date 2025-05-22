Benitec Biopharma’s (BNTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Benitec Biopharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $13.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. Benitec Biopharma has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $349.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.34.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $11,700,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,793,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,312,185. This represents a 11.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $597,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

